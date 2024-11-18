Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Security Device For Bicycles (SNF-410)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new security product for bicycles to help prevent theft when left unattended," said an inventor, from

Gilroy, Calif., "so I invented the DERF BIKE LOCK. My design provides added security and peace of mind for bicycle owners."

The invention provides an innovative security device for bicycles. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional cable locks. As a result, it helps detect and immediately alert users to tampering, which could help prevent theft and aid in bicycle recovery through tracking software. The invention features an effective design and is solar powered, so it is easy to use and is ideal for bicycle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SNF-410, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

