Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ.): Interim Report January – September 2024


11/18/2024 2:09:56 PM

EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Interim Report
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.): Interim Report January – September 2024
18.11.2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.)

559153-6510

Interim Report January - September 2024

Please find attached Interim Report as PDF.


Language: English
Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
Box 30 Amal
66200 Vastra Gotaland
Sweden
Phone: +46 532 611 00
Internet:
ISIN: SE0011167600
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2032463


MENAFN18112024004691010666ID1108898457


