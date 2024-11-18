EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

aconnic launches new 100 Gigabit system ACCEED 8000 for data centers and mobile networks and start international sales

18.11.2024 / 15:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, is launching a new optical 100 Gigabit system, for the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS business area that meets the growing demand of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G/6G for data centers and as aggregation in mobile networks. Communication Service Providers and companies within the critical infrastructure, with the need to operate an own communication infrastructure can maximize network efficiency. The ACCEED 8000 system operates on the ACCEED OS operating and application software platform that aconnic has been deploying successfully for multiple years and seamlessly scales the exponential increase in data traffic in several systems from a few Megabits to 100 Gigabits and beyond. The ACCEED 8000 architecture with extremely low latency supports industries in which sub-millisecond precision is essential. This includes real time mobility applications, the financial sector with high-frequency trading, medical applications for remote real-time diagnostics and voice communication. The powerful core switching and advanced data traffic management ensure that networks can grow and meet the requirements of 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud services in the best possible way. "Our systems ensures that networks remain operational even during peak usage or unforeseen stress situations. With ACCEED 8000 it is possible to significantly reduce the costs of Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) with scalable solutions and, in turn, increase performance," says CEO Werner Neubauer. "ACCEED 8000 is a milestone in meeting the growing need for scalable, synchronized and secure infrastructure. Interruption of services is very critical and expensive, regardless of the industry." aconnic AG has started commercial sales internationally. The first ACCEED 8000 systems are already in customer test. First deliveries will start in early 2025. More information about ACCEED 8000 :

About aconnic AG aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a revenue of ca. 73 mn EUR in 2023, with a growth of around 45 %.

Contact aconnic AG

D-80992 Munich, Riesstrasse 16

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770

Email: ...





18.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: aconnic AG Riesstrasse 16 80992 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6 WKN: A0LBKW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2032495



End of News EQS News Service