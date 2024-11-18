Over 80% Credit Card Users See More Value Shopping Online During Festive Season: Paisabazaar Survey

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India

Over 48% card users shopped only online, another 45% shopped majorly with some in-store purchases

80% respondents benefited from offers on platforms 85% card users planned festive shopping around shopping festivals on to maximise savings

A survey by Paisabazaar , India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, revealed a strong consumer preference for online shopping during festive season. More than 48% of respondents who used credit cards for their festive shopping chose only e-commerce platforms, another 45% shopped majorly online with some purchases at physical stores, whereas only 7% said they preferred in-store shopping, making online platforms a clear choice for the majority.

This trend is attributed to attractive discounts and deals offered by e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart during their festive season sales. Approximately 85% of credit card users said they planned their festive shopping specifically around these e-commerce sales, to capitalize on credit card-based offers and other discounts.



The survey found that over 80% of the respondents benefited from discounts and offers on their credit card on e-commerce platforms, compared to just 11% who took advantage of offers on their cards at physical stores, further underlining the preference for online channels. Only 9% said they did not find any major offers on their credit cards this festive season.





Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards, Paisabazaar, said,“The shift towards online shopping during the festive season reflects a clear consumer preference for convenience and value, driven by attractive credit card offers on major e-commerce platforms. From high cashback to no-cost EMI options, credit cards are now empowering consumers to access greater value in their purchases, which ultimately strengthens the ecosystem of digital transactions and customer loyalty. At Paisabazaar, we are committed to enable our consumers choose the right cards and make informed decisions in usage to make most of the benefits. "



Credit card users who shopped online revealed that they made highest savings through card-specific offers on leading platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Around 2 out of 3 of these shoppers also said they have credit cards that are specifically designed around shopping-related benefits on online and offline purchases. Higher cashback and accelerated reward points were other popular ways how people saved on online platforms through credit cards during festive season.





No-cost EMI option also emerged as a powerful motivator for online purchases, with 68% of credit card users opting for EMI facilities and 57% specifically selecting no-cost EMI. This trend highlights how online shopping platforms, through flexible payment options, continue to make high-ticket items more accessible, further strengthening online shopping as the preferred choice for festive spending.





Gadgets, clothing and accessories, and home appliances emerged as the top three categories for festive spending. Over 75% of respondents reported that they primarily spent on gadgets such as smartphones and smartwatches, likely driven by significant discounts offered on these items during major sales events like Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Day.





Survey details: ~700 credit card users; 45% from Tier 1 Metros; 68% salaried; 76% under 35 years





