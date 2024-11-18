COTI Introduces Protocol To Boost Web3 Cross-Chain Privacy
Date
11/18/2024 2:05:58 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
COTI has just launched an exciting new tool that makes data protection better and easier for all kinds of users. Known as a“cross-chain privacy protocol ,” this tool helps secure information across multiple blockchain networks, so it's perfect for companies and apps that need to protect their data. This new protocol even works with both EVM and non-EVM chains, which means it can connect across many different blockchain systems.
So, what makes this new privacy tool special? It's powered by Garbled Circuits technology, which COTI, a leader in Web3 privacy, developed with...
Read More>>
About Web3MediaWire
Web3MediaWire
(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
Web3MediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
Web3MediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18112024000224011066ID1108898409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.