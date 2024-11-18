Midcoast Properties, Inc. President Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM Inducted Into NCSSA Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Hilton Head Island, SC - Midcoast Properties, Inc. is proud to announce that Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, has been inducted into the North Carolina Self Storage Association (NCSSA) Hall of Fame for 2024. This prestigious honor recognizes Dale's commitment to the self-storage and his longstanding dedication to excellence, innovation, and leadership. Dale, who serves as the President and Broker-in-Charge of Midcoast Properties, Inc., brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role, holding broker licenses in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.



Dale's impressive career began as a professional pilot and attorney, and he has owned several small businesses, all contributing to his strong foundation in business and leadership. With over 20 years as a commercial real estate investor, Dale now specializes in the self-storage sector, providing clients with unparalleled insights as both an investor and broker. As a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Dale combines his real-world experience, industry knowledge, and skilled negotiation to deliver exceptional value to his clients.



Each year, the NCSSA honors distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the self-storage industry in North Carolina by inducting them into its Hall of Fame. Inductees include pioneers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who continually work to support and advance the self-storage industry in the state.



For additional information, please visit or contact:

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM

843-342-7650

Dale MidcoastProperties

