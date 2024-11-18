The Cash Flow CFO Launches New Financial Management Dashboard Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Cash Flow CFO is excited to announce the launch of its new service offering, the Management Dashboard. This innovative tool provides businesses with a real-time snapshot of their financial health, enabling confident, data-driven decision-making.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cash Flow CFO, a leader in Fractional CFO & Accounting Services, proudly announces the launch of its

Financial Management Dashboard . This new service empowers business owners by providing an easy-to-understand format to view key performance indicators (KPIs) in real-time, facilitating quicker and more accurate business decisions.

"When we create Financial Management Dashboards for our clients, the goal is to see a snapshot of the financial health of their business in an easy-to-understand format. Financial statements can be complex and difficult to digest. The power of the dashboard is being able to view in real-time the key performance indicators for your business so you can quickly and confidently make important decisions based on facts & data vs gut feel or best guesses," said Andrea Jenson, Founder & CEO of The Cash Flow CFO.

"I couldn't imagine living without the Financial Dashboard

The Cash Flow CFO

has built out for me. I look at it all the time!" shared Angie Oven, Owner & CEO of The Bridal Gallery and client of The Cash Flow CFO.

"If you're not in the habit of looking at your numbers and knowing where your business is at financially, not many of your other habits are going to matter."

Kim Senecal, CEO and High-Performance Business Coach

About The Cash Flow CFO

The Cash Flow CFO is the industry leader in Fractional CFO & Accounting Services. We own the one-stop financial solution space in the marketplace. Our mission is to provide comprehensive financial management solutions that help businesses thrive. For inquiries and additional information, please visit our website at , find us on social media, or contact us at 619-494-5234 or [email protected] .

Press Contact:

The Cash Flow CFO

619-494-5234



SOURCE The Cash Flow CFO

