Chief Of Staff Meets Commander Of US Central Command

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai met with HE Commander of the US Central Command Michael Kurilla, who is visiting the country.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with a number of topics of common interest in addition to cooperation relations between the two sides, and means to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.