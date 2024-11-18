QCT Brings A Rich Portfolio Of Accelerated Solutions Powered By Intel To Supercomputing 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pushing the boundaries of AI with performance, scalability, and efficiency

- Mike Yang, President of QCTATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is exhibiting its rich portfolio of accelerated products and solutions powered by Intel® Xeon® processors at SuperComputing 2024 (SC24), taking place from November 17-21 in Atlanta, Georgia. This premier international conference for high performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, and analysis brings together the HPC community from top manufacturers, research organizations and universities to engage in insightful talks and exhibitions in order to transform the future with HPC and AI.“Leveraging Intel technologies, QCT remains committed to delivering systems and solutions tailored to the evolving demands of AI and HPC workloads,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT,“Our commitment is to continue empowering researchers and scientists with high-performance, cost-efficient infrastructures, enabling them to solve the most complex challenges with greater speed and intelligence.”“Intel® Xeon® 6900-series processors with P-cores are designed to handle AI, compute intensive, and high-performance workloads,” said Ryan Tabrah, VP & GM, Xeon and Compute Products at Intel,“We appreciate QCT's continued support of our latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, and we look forward to continuing our success and setting a new standard for data center excellence.”This year, QCT showcases a wide array of server systems powered by Intel to address diversified accelerated computing needs for data centers, enterprises and edge computing scenarios. Our offerings from 1U to 9U are powered by Intel® Xeon® processors, with both air-cooled and liquid-cooled variants and support for various AI accelerators to provide choice to the market.Product highlights include:.General Purpose Servers: QCT next-gen general purpose servers with a balanced architecture for every workload, including QuantaGrid S55J-2U and QuantaGrid S55R-1U powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 series with P-cores, and QuantaGrid D55X-1U and QuantaGrid D55Q-2U that accommodate both Intel® Xeon® 6 series with E-cores and P-cores. With more cores, the fastest memory, and AI acceleration in every core, Intel® Xeon® 6 processors provide the performance needed to tackle the biggest challenges across AI, HPC, and data analytics workloads..AI and Machine Learning Platforms: The air-cooled/liquid-cooled QuantaGrid D75E-4U supporting up to 8x double-width PCIe GPUs, and the 8-way accelerator servers QuantaGrid D75H-7U and QuantaGrid D75F-9U for complex AI/HPC workloads; all run on dual Intel® Xeon® processors..Rack-level Solution: An advanced rack-level solution providing 78 KW of power to support accelerated parallel computing with 8x QuantaGrid D75L-5U liquid cooling systems. Each system is an AI powerhouse equipped with 2 Intel® Xeon® processors and an 8-way GPU baseboard to cope with the most extreme AI/HPC workloads.In addition, QCT's solution showcase includes: HPC/AI Converged System (QCT POD) that allows running both cloud-native & bare-metal workloads in the same environment; and an Edge AI use case realized in a CPU-only environment with built-in acceleration provided by the Intel® AMX instruction sets.Visit QCT Booth #1013 to experience live demonstrations and talk to QCT experts during the SC24 for more information.Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the US and/or other countries.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

