Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bowl Or Pipe For Smokers (SGM-392)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved bowl or pipe for smokers that would allow the smoker to draw from the pipe and bowl without the risk of ash or other such debris being inhaled into the mouth or lungs," said an inventor, from Danville, Ill., "so I invented THE BEST BOWL. My design could increase comfort while allowing the user to fully enjoy the flavor and effects of marijuana."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a smoking bowl or pipe. In doing so, it offers an effective way to filter ash and debris. As a result, it prevents a smoker from having the distasteful ash in his mouth or experiencing a burning sensation in the back of his throat or windpipe. It also could enhance the smoking experience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for marijuana smokers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-392, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

