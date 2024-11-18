Tradepulse Technologies And Cobra Trading Partner To Elevate Active Trading With Tradepulse Analytics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week,

TradePulse Technologies and Cobra Trading proudly announced their strategic partnership aimed at improving active trading decisions with impactful order flow analytics. The collaboration showcases TradePulse's cutting-edge platform, with Cobra Trading's renowned trading execution and exceptional services for traders. By blending TradePulse's innovative with Cobra Trading's expertise, customers can expect to leverage data previously held closely by institutions and exchanges for real-time market insights and direction.

Jay Sutherland, Senior Vice President of Sales for TradePulse, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership marks a significant milestone for us as we combine TradePulse's state-of-the-art platform with Cobra Trading's stellar reputation in the industry. Together, we are dedicated to providing traders with unparalleled tools and services to elevate their trading strategies and achieve their financial goals."

Ryan Krebs, President of Cobra Trading, echoed these sentiments, saying, "We are excited to announce our partnership with TradePulse. At Cobra Trading, we understand the challenges traders face in identifying opportunities amidst their busy schedules. With TradePulse, we're empowering our clients with access to comprehensive trade ideas, helping them navigate market opportunities more effectively. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and solutions that enhance our clients' trading experiences."

TradePulse Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative trading solutions, specializing in order flow analytics. With eight partner companies and no lost partnerships, TradePulse's technology is highly trusted. The company boasts 2 million page views per day and serves 400,000 users, underscoring its significant market presence and the value it provides to investors.

Cobra Trading is a renowned brokerage firm known for its exceptional trading execution and personalized customer service, catering to the diverse needs of traders and investors globally.

TradePulse is currently offering a 60-day free trial for a limited time to welcome new users.

