Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Kitchen Gadget (SGM-343)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a kitchen gadget that would automatically grind, measure, and weigh herbs and spices for cooking purposes," said one of two inventors, from Anderson,

Ind., "so we invented the GOSHA GRINDER. Our design eliminates guesswork, and it ensures the correct measurement of a spice/herb is used each and every time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to grind, measure and weigh herbs and spices. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use separate grinders, measuring instruments, and scales. As a result, it saves time and effort in the kitchen. It also increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

