AAOS Announces 2025 IDEA Grant Recipients To Encourage Diversity And Inclusion In Orthopaedics

Program awards $300,000 in grants in third year
ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced 30 recipients of the 2025 AAOS IDEA Grant Program®, which aims to reduce existing disparities in orthopaedics and foster visible and measurable change in the field. The recipients were selected based on the merits of their initiatives to reduce bias and discriminatory practices or advance diversity, equity, and/or inclusion (DEI) within the orthopaedic specialty. Since its launch in 2022, the AAOS IDEA Grant Program has helped fund nearly 75 programs across the country, contributing over $900,000 to date.
The AAOS IDEA Grant Program funds educational, community, or outreach projects or programs that will create opportunities for a diverse pipeline of individuals who choose to go into orthopaedics; foster DEI initiatives for community-based or academic orthopaedic surgeons; and expand access to AAOS educational and networking opportunities to a wide range of students and practicing orthopaedic surgeons. Focus areas of the program include but are not limited to gender, race/ethnicity, sexuality, socioeconomic and veteran status, and disability.
"I am thrilled to see the continued growth and impact of the IDEA grant program. This initiative fills a funding gap for so many programs across the U.S., allowing organizations, practices and institutions to explore innovative solutions to encourage, prepare and support individuals from groups underrepresented in medicine along their journey towards a career in orthopaedic surgery," said AAOS Diversity Advisory Board Chair Holly Tyler-Paris Pilson, MD, FAAOS, FAOA. "The number of IDEA Grants funded in 2025 has nearly doubled compared to last year, helping pave the way for more equitable, accessible, and effective perspectives in musculoskeletal patient care. This program fosters a culture of collaboration and discovery that expands exposure to orthopaedics as a rewarding and meaningful career choice."
Program funds are allocated among four tracks: touchpoints, retention, community retention/support, and academic retention/support. Each track has a separate DEI focus and target recipient. The program is supported in part by funding from Styker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies.
2025 IDEA Grant Recipients
Track 1 – Touchpoints: Grants are designed to support single-event programs that promote DEI initiatives in orthopaedics. These funds may be used to expand opportunities for traditional or established pathway programs that attract diverse medical students and residents.
American Association of Latino Orthopaedic Surgeons (AALOS)
California University of Science and Medicine, RJOS, OSIG
Curators of the University of Missouri
J. Robert Gladden Orthopedic Society (JRGOS)
Latino Medical Student Association
Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Society: ASAMI-North America
Nth Dimensions
Perry Initiative
Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society (RJOS)
Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons (SOMOS)
Wake Forest University Health Sciences
Track 2 – Retention: Grants are intended to support organizations, programs, and events with a longitudinal focus on recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce in orthopaedic surgery.
JRGOS
Early Exposure for College and High School Students in Orthopedics (ECHO)
Medical Student Orthopedic Society
Pride Orthopaedics Inc. (two grants)
RJOS
RJOS – TCU Burnett School of Medicine Chapter
RJOS Chapter at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin
SpeakUpOrtho
Student National Medical Association
University of Chicago Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
Track 3 – Community Retention/Support: Grants are intended to support programs and events with a focus on retaining and supporting a diverse workforce in orthopaedic surgery in a private, remote setting or outside of an academic institution.
Peachtree Orthopedic Foundation
Sabesan Orthopaedic Research Inc.
Track 4 – Academic Retention/Support: Grants are intended to support programs and events with a focus on retaining and supporting a diverse workforce in orthopaedic surgery within U.S. academic centers.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
Johns Hopkins University
New York University of Orthopaedics
Temple University Hospital
Trustees of Tufts College (dba Tufts University)
Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine
To view the list of the 2025 grant recipients and the respective funding awarded to each or to review the evaluation criteria and general application terms, visit aaos/IDEA . Information about the 2026 grant cycle application period will be announced in Spring 2025.
