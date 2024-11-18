

78-Week results from Phase III randomized controlled trial (RCT) including switching data from reference denosumab to CT-P41 (biosimilar candidate of denosumab) demonstrate comparable efficacy and safety results; Results support the therapeutic equivalence of CT-P41 and reference denosumab in treating postmenopausal women with osteoporosis (PMO)[1]

Data from the Phase III RCT showed comparable and sustained efficacy, safety and immunogenicity profile to the reference tocilizumab in patients with active moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) over 1-year after single transition from Week 24[2]

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltrion today presented additional data from a Phase III randomized controlled trial (RCT)

for CT-P41, a biosimilar candidate referencing PROLIA®/XGEVA® (denosumab) in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis (PMO) and a Phase III RCT

for CT-P47, a biosimilar candidate referencing ACTEMRA® (tocilizumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024 in Washington, D.C.

The additional efficacy and safety results from Week 52 to Week 78 including switching data from reference denosumab to the CT-P41 (Treatment Period [TP] II) showed comparable and sustained efficacy results to reference denosumab in treating women with PMO after the single transition from reference denosumab to CT-P41. CT-P41 was well tolerated with a safety profile comparable to reference denosumab, and no notable safety issue was identified following the single transition compared with maintenance groups up to Week 78. The results further support the biosimilarity between CT-P41 and reference denosumab in treating women with PMO.[1]

In addition, post-hoc impact analysis using data from the Phase III RCT was conducted to determine any correlation between immunogenicity and clinical outcomes in PMO between the treatment groups. According to the results, the impact of anti-drug antibody (ADA) on pharmacokinetics (PK), efficacy and safety and the treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE) incidences were comparable between the treatment groups in the ADA status groups.[3]

Despite the high ADA incidence compared to the reference denosumab historical studies,[4] it can be suggested that ADA to CT-P41 and reference

denosumab has no clinical impact considering the high sensitivity and specificity of the assay and further evaluation of immunogenicity impact.



"We are excited to announce the additional evidence from the RCT that further supports the biosimilarity between CT-P41 and reference denosumab in treating PMO," said Hetal Patel, PharmD, MBA, Head of Medical Affairs at Celltrion

USA. "These results further underline the capabilities of our dedicated biosimilar platform and anticipated diversification of our portfolio."

Results of the single transition from the reference tocilizumab to CT-P47 from a Phase III RCT were also presented at the ACR. The 1-year results showed that CT-P47 had comparable and sustained efficacy, safety and immunogenicity profiles in patients with active moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) compared to the reference tocilizumab even after switching. These data further support biosimilarity of CT-P47.[2]

"Biosimilars offer cost savings and health gains for our patients and play an important role in treating rheumatic diseases," said Prof. Gerd-Rüdiger Burmester, MD, Professor of Medicine and Rheumatology, Senior Professor in the Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany. "The RCT data of CT-P47 presented at ACR further establish the comparable safety and efficacy of biosimilars to their reference products."

About CT-P41 (biosimilar candidate of denosumab)

CT-P41 is a proposed biosimilar of reference denosumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds the cytokine receptor activator of NF-κb ligand (RANKL). Based on data from the Phase III clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of CT-P41 compared to the reference denosumab, CT-P41 was filed for regulatory approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) in November 2023 and March 2024, respectively.

About CT-P47 (biosimilar candidate of tocilizumab)

CT-P47, containing the active ingredient tocilizumab, is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that acts as an interleukin 6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist. Based on data from the global Phase III clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK), safety, and immunogenicity of CT-P47 compared to reference tocilizumab, CT-P47 was filed for regulatory approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January and February 2024, respectively.

