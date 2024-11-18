Inventhelp Inventors Develop Device To Store & Save A Cannabis Infused Lollipop Or Sucker (SGM-384)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to save and store a partially-consumed, cannabis infused lollipop or sucker in a pocket, purse or backpack," said one of two inventors, from

Pomona, Mo., "so we invented the SUCKER SAVER. Our design allows you to save the sucker and consume it at a later time, without it being broken or covered with debris."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to seal and protect a partially-consumed, cannabis infused lollipop or sucker. In doing so, it allows the user to save it for consumption at another time. As a result, it prevents the candy from dissolving, becoming broken or covered with lint. It also helps prevent waste. The invention features a compact and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who consume cannabis infused lollipops or suckers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-384, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

