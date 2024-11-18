Trinity Investors Managing Partner Sanjay Chandra Named One Of Dallas Most Influential Leaders On DCEO’S Dallas 500 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Investors, a leading alternative asset management firm, is proud to announce that Sanjay Chandra has been recognized as one of the most influential business leaders in North Texas by D CEO's prestigious Dallas 500 list. The annual publication, produced by D Magazine Partners, profiles the region's top executives across a wide range of industries.









This recognition celebrates Chandra's significant contributions to the alternative investment space, his entrepreneurial successes and his ongoing philanthropic efforts in the community.

“I am honored to be recognized as part of the Dallas 500, alongside such influential leaders who have made North Texas a thriving business hub,” said Chandra.“I am grateful for the opportunities I've had to contribute to both the business and philanthropic communities in the region and I look forward to continuing this work in the years to come.”

The Dallas 500 list goes beyond standard corporate biographies, offering a unique insight into the personal and professional lives of the leaders driving the North Texas economy.

For more information about Trinity Investors and Sanjay Chandra's work, visit .

About Trinity Investors

Trinity Investors is an alternative asset management firm providing world-class experience for individuals seeking above-average risk adjusted returns through direct investment in real estate and operating companies. Founded in 1999 with offices in Texas and Colorado, Trinity has invested $2.0B+ of equity into of commercial real estate and traditional private equity portfolio companies. Currently, the firm's portfolio consists of 160 commercial real estate assets and 19 operating companies or platforms.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

CONTACT: Liz Goldreich ...