عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Miller Industries To Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit On November 18Th In Sonoma, CA


11/18/2024 12:31:11 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHATTANOOGA, Tn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR ),
the World's Largest manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire
will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit on November 18th in Sonoma, CA.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, ChevronTM, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, JigeTM, BonifaceTM, Titan® and Eagle®.

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN18112024003732001241ID1108898232


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search