Miller Industries To Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit On November 18Th In Sonoma, CA
11/18/2024 12:31:11 PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR ),
the World's Largest manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire
will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit on November 18th in Sonoma, CA.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, ChevronTM, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, JigeTM, BonifaceTM, Titan® and Eagle®.
