Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Stylus Pen (SDB-1706)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modification to a traditional stylus pen that could help prevent it from becoming lost," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the STYLITE. My design would notify the user if the stylus were to fall out of the chamber so they could quickly retrieve it."

The invention provides an improved design for a stylus pen. In doing so, it prevents the user from losing the stylus pen. As a result, it increases convenience, and it eliminates the need to purchase a replacement stylus. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for people who use a stylus for their cell phone or tablet.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SDB-1706, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

