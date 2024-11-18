(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-Powered Unifies Visibility Across On-Premises, Cloud, and Kubernetes Environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, the leader in deep hybrid infrastructure observability, today announced the general availability of Virtana Platform, a transformative that provides enterprises with comprehensive, real-time visibility and intelligent across their entire hybrid IT estates. This AI-based platform enables the deepest observability in traditional IT environments, hybrid estates, and advanced AI data centers.

Continue Reading

Virtana Unveils Virtana Platform, Delivering Deepest Hybrid Infrastructure Observability.

Post thi





Across all industries, enterprises face mounting pressure to ensure the seamless availability and performance of mission-critical services while fortifying the resilience of their infrastructure. At the same time, they must balance these demands with the constant pursuit of operational efficiency and cost reduction. The rapid expansion in AI infrastructure, open-source, and cloud-native technologies has further amplified this challenge, introducing new layers of complexity in achieving unified observability across both on-premises and cloud environments. Navigating this intricate landscape requires more than traditional monitoring-it demands a bold, innovative approach to gain complete visibility and control.

To directly address these challenges, Virtana Platform consolidates data from Virtana's proprietary collectors, OTEL collectors, and other disparate monitoring tools into a centralized, AI-powered dashboard called Virtana Global View. By aggregating alerts, correlating events, and automating root cause analysis and incident resolution, Virtana Platform empowers IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than firefighting operational issues. Virtana Platform is vendor-agnostic and can be deployed in both on-premises and cloud environments, giving organizations ultimate flexibility to manage their infrastructure in a way that aligns with their business practices.

"We understand the challenges our customers face in managing increasingly complex hybrid IT environments," said Paul Appleby, CEO of Virtana. "We built Virtana Platform with artificial intelligence at its core and designed it to help our customers overcome these challenges with the deepest possible observability, intelligent automation, and actionable insights. By empowering our customers with these cutting-edge capabilities and AI-powered insights, we're enabling them to improve performance, reduce costs, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. And we continue to push the envelope on what's possible with deep observability. We've heard the call from our customers for deeper insights into the intricacies of their AI infrastructure and models, and we're ready to answer that call. Stay tuned for additional exciting news."

Key capabilities of Virtana Platform include:



Consolidated alerts dashboard with policy-based noise reduction and AI enrichment

Comprehensive and automated topology discovery and mapping of IT architecture elements, including storage, compute, network, and data fabric

Automated alert notification and AI-based remediation through integrations with ServiceNow, Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, and more

Automatic and AI-powered root cause analysis (RCA) and self-healing for rapid issue resolution

Hybrid cost and capacity management with AI-driven optimization recommendations

Virtana Copilot, an intuitive GenAI natural language interface for querying infrastructure data Flexibility to both observe and deploy in on-premises, colocation, and cloud environments

"Within Hitachi Vantara's Global Innovation Service, our mission is to empower organizations to drive innovation and agility through advanced IT infrastructure solutions," said Jeremy Fields, Vice President of Innovation, Global Services at Hitachi Vantara. "Virtana's AI-enabled technology is a key component of our Service delivery, making it easy to see and interact with what matters. The introduction of Virtana Platform empowers our customers to reduce complexity, enhance reliability, and accelerate outcomes across their entire infrastructure landscape."

"Virtana Platform is a game-changer for hybrid infrastructure management," said Farhan Hussain, VP of Strategy for Cloud, DevSecOps, and Automation at Mainline Information Systems. "Our customers expect true end-to-end observability across their complex environments. Virtana Platform delivers this with remarkable clarity and depth, helping our clients dramatically reduce MTTR and optimize their hybrid infrastructures. Virtana's continuous innovation, exemplified by Virtana Platform, is why we value this partnership so highly and why our customers consistently see transformative results."

Virtana Platform is available now. For more information, please contact Virtana or your preferred Virtana Partner.

About Virtana

Virtana is the hybrid IT infrastructure management leader, delivering the deepest observability platform to ensure availability, efficiency, and resiliency across complex environments. With advanced AI-powered capabilities, Virtana helps IT teams proactively address issues, streamline operations, and transform infrastructure into strategic assets in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Virtana

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED