Deck The Halls Safely This Holiday Season

FirstEnergy offers tips to help keep people of all ages safe from electrical hazards

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) is reminding customers to reduce electrical hazards and potential fire risks at home by following important safety tips when installing holiday lights and decorations.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 835 home structure fires per year that begin with holiday decorations, not including Christmas trees. These fires cause an annual average of $14 million in direct property damage.

Candy Webb, Manager of Public Safety at FirstEnergy:

"By being mindful and taking a few simple precautions around your home, you can help avoid any hazards and focus on your time with friends and family during the holidays. Please make it a point to check your lights and decorations every so often to keep everything running safely and smoothly."

To help ensure the holidays are enjoyed safely, keep the following tips in mind:



When decorating outdoors, know where all power lines are located before you start. Contact with power lines can result in serious injury or death. Keep your tools, ladder, lights and self at least 10 feet away from power lines. Be sure materials are completely within your control to maintain a safe distance.

Never position decorations near power lines or electrical equipment, like pad-mounted transformers. If a decoration or other object contacts electrical equipment, do NOT attempt to remove it. Call 911 immediately.

Use lights that have been approved by Underwriters Laboratory, indicating they have been inspected for potential safety hazards. Look for the "UL" mark on the tag. Red UL marks indicate the lights are safe for indoor/outdoor use, and green UL marks indicate the lights are only safe for indoor use.

Inspect your lights before using them. Replace any that are worn, broken or have damaged sockets.

Do not hammer tacks or nails into the electrical cord when hanging lights. Instead, use clips to safely attach lights to the house.

Plug outdoor lights and inflatables into ground fault circuit interrupters, or GFCIs, to help prevent electric shock.

Use heavy-duty extension cords, and only use cords outdoors if they are designated for outdoor use. Avoid overloading extension cords by using no more than three sets of standard lights per cord.

Keep indoor lights away from curtains, furniture, carpet and any other flammable items.

Use a timer or turn off lights before going to bed or if you are away from home.

Keep candles away from decorations. Blow them out when you leave or go to bed. More than a third of home decoration fires are started by candles, according to the NFPA.

Water live trees daily to ensure they stay hydrated. Install smoke detectors throughout your home and make sure they are working properly.

