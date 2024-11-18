Savage Welcomes Josh Anders As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage welcomes Josh Anders as the global company's new chief officer (CFO). Anders has served in financial leadership roles in both public and privately held companies and has extensive experience. As CFO, he will serve as a member of Savage's Enterprise Leadership Team.

“Josh's background in relevant industries and as a CFO in other businesses make him an excellent fit for Savage,” said Jeff Roberts, Savage president and chief operating officer.“He's a strong financial leader and strategic partner who's collaborative and results-driven, and we're excited to have him join our team.”

“I'm honored and humbled to join the Savage team. With its strong foundation and diversified businesses, Savage is uniquely positioned to improve the quality of life for people across the globe,” said Josh Anders, Savage chief financial officer.“I look forward to fostering Savage's distinctive culture, defined by the Vision and Legacy, and working with this talented team to build long-term value.”

Prior to joining Savage, Anders was president and CFO at Sage Natural Resources LLC, a private equity backed portfolio company of Edge Natural Resources, with upstream and midstream operations in the Eagle Ford and Barnett shale plays. Anders also served as CFO at Samson Resources II, LLC, a private upstream oil and gas company, and as executive vice president and CFO at Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., a midstream-focused company with crude oil marketing, transportation and storage operations. Additionally, Anders was vice president and controller at Southwestern Energy Company and vice president, business development and treasurer at Beryl Oil and Gas LP.

Anders earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Louisiana State University and an Executive MBA from Texas A&M. He's also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a United States Army National Guard veteran. He and his family will be relocating to Salt Lake City from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

