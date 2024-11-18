Insuremytrip Expands Travel Insurance Options In Canada With New Post-Departure Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsureMyTrip, Canada's leading insurance comparison website, is excited to announce the launch of the TIPS Post-Departure Plan, underwritten by Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada. Designed for travellers who already have trip cancellation coverage through a or other protection plan, this comprehensive policy offers important coverage for a variety of post-departure needs, including trip interruption, emergency medical expenses, and baggage loss or delay.

This new plan exemplifies InsureMyTrip.ca 's commitment to offering flexible insurance solutions that meet the diverse needs of Canadian travellers.

Key Benefits of the TIPS Post-Departure Plan:

Trip Interruption : Coverage for unused cruise and/or land arrangements (up to the sum insured) and unlimited return flight expenses in case of interruption.

Emergency Medical Coverage : Up to $10 million for emergency medical expenses, providing extensive support for unexpected medical needs during travel.

Trip Delay : Up to $1,500 for expenses related to travel delays, with additional coverage for delays impacting your trip.

Baggage and Personal Effects : Coverage up to $1,500 for lost or damaged belongings.



Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D):

Airflight Accident Coverage: Up to $100,000 for accidents occurring during air travel.

Worldwide Accident Coverage: Up to $50,000 for accidents occurring outside of air travel, i.e., sudden bodily injury caused by external, violent, sudden, or unexpected events beyond a traveller's control (not including motor vehicle accidents). Personal Money and Passport Loss : Reimbursement up to $100 for personal money and coverage for passport replacement costs.

By offering this comprehensive post-departure coverage, InsureMyTrip ensures that travellers can have a worry-free journey without duplicating their existing cancellation benefits.

The TIPS Post-Departure Plan* is part of InsureMyTrip's expanding portfolio of travel insurance options, reinforcing its dedication to making travel protection accessible, affordable, and customizable.

Media Contact :

Meghan Kayata

...



*This plan is available to travellers under 89 years of age, with a maximum trip length of 23 days for those aged 69 and under, and 16 days for travellers aged 70–89.

About Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada

Old Republic Insurance Company of Canada (“Old Republic Canada”) is a federally licensed Property and Casualty insurer headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, since 1887. With an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, Old Republic Canada is recognized for its expertise in developing customized travel insurance solutions. Visit

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with an office in Toronto.

*Not available to Quebec residents.

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

CONTACT: Julie Loffredi InsureMyTrip ...