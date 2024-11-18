(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 129,096 Ageas shares in the period from 11-11-2024 until 15-11-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 11-11-2024 21,000 1,016,279 48.39 48.24 48.52 12-11-2024 34,171 1,640,908 48.02 47.90 48.44 13-11-2024 42,150 1,993,546 47.30 46.86 47.66 14-11-2024 26,199 1,255,600 47.93 47.54 48.16 15-11-2024 5,576 269,937 48.41 47.96 48.66 Total 129,096 6,176,270 47.84 46.86 48.66

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 990,243 shares for a total amount of EUR 47,693,280. This corresponds to 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

