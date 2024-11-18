Sanctuary Medicinals Continues Toiletry Drive To Support Lowell Transitional Living Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals is continuing its November Toiletry Drive, now underway and running through the end of the month. The drive is collecting toiletries for the Lowell Transitional Living Center (LTLC), which provides emergency shelter and support services to unaccompanied individuals over 18 years of age who are experiencing homelessness. In addition to emergency shelter, LTLC offers case management and referrals to community-based resources to help individuals transition to stable living conditions.

The toiletry drive has been running smoothly since its launch on November 1, and Sanctuary Medicinals is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community. As a thank-you, customers who donate receive a 2-pack of .5g pre-rolls for $1, with the offer limited to one donation per day.

The goal of this initiative is to provide much-needed supplies for the individuals at LTLC, while also creating an opportunity for customers to contribute to a local cause during the holiday season.

Donations can be made at all Sanctuary Medicinals locations.



1351 Beacon St, Brookline

2 Electronics Aver #20, Danvers

16 Pearson Blvd, Gardner 130 Commerce Way, Woburn

Donations may include:



Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Bar Soap or Body Wash

Shampoo & Conditioner

Disposable Razors

Feminine Hygiene Products

Lotions & Chapstick

Combs & Brushes Hand Sanitizer, etc.

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing high-quality products and personalized care. With locations in Brookline, Gardner, Danvers, and Woburn, the company is committed to supporting its local community. For more information, visit sanctuarymed .

