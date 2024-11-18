Cornerstone Home Lending Promotes Jay Crowell To President Of National Retail Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Appointment strengthens company's focus on nationwide expansion and success

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Home Lending , a division of Cornerstone Capital -a preeminent national provider of mortgage origination and servicing solutions and commercial, institutional and consumer services-has promoted Jay Crowell to the newly created role of president – national retail division. Crowell will drive the strategy and continued growth of Cornerstone's national retail and affiliate sales and operations.

Jay Crowell, President – National Retail Division

Crowell joined Cornerstone Home Lending in 2009 and most recently served as president of the Pacific Northwest region. He was the company's top originator between 2019 and 2022, and his team was ranked among the company's top 10 origination teams each year since he joined.

"Cornerstone is a mission-based company, and Jay is firmly committed to our mission, vision and convictions," said Cornerstone Home Lending CEO Adam Laird. "Throughout his 15 years at Cornerstone, Jay has invested significant time in the success of everyone around him. I'm excited to see the growth opportunities that Jay will create for Cornerstone's next generation of retail sales, production and operations leaders."



In 2023, one of the most challenging years in the mortgage industry, Cornerstone Home Lending significantly outpaced its largest competitors by achieving an average $26.3 million in loan volume per loan officer, according to data from Modex. This performance underscores Cornerstone's commitment to the success of their loan officers.

"I am thrilled to serve our loan officers and continue helping them grow and achieve success here at Cornerstone," said Crowell. "I intend to relentlessly pursue excellence in every area and facet of our retail business. My goal is to create a world-class experience for our clients and provide a platform that helps our originators exceed their goals and make a positive difference in every community we serve."

"It's about making a bigger impact," Crowell added. "I believe in Cornerstone's mission, and I am committed to strengthening our culture and building upon our 37 years of success. With our talented residential lending team and the unique products and services we provide our clients through Cornerstone Capital Bank and Cornerstone Servicing, I am confident that the best is yet to come."

