Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sport Theme Canopy (RSM-212)

"I wanted to create a new canopy to provide added protection and fun during tailgating parties and other outdoor gatherings," said an inventor, from Ontario, Calif., "so I invented the GAME TIME READY. My design would show added support and enthusiasm among sports fans."

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching and functional canopy for sports/football/baseball fans. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional canopies or tents. As a result, it protects the users from snow, rain, chilly winds, sun, etc. It also would express enthusiasm for the sport. The invention features a unique and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSM-212, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

