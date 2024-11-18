Counter-Drone Technology Strategic Intelligence 2024: Analysis Of Solutions, Acquisitions, Programs And Projects Currently Under Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - Counter-Drone Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Counter-drone technologies are essential in the defense industry, as a drone attack can have severe strategic and consequences. In a new age of drone warfare, companies, nations, and militaries are increasingly adopting a collaborative approach. This approach involves acquisitions, sharing information on threats with their allies, and reporting attempted breaches to improve readiness postures.

This report explores emergent trends within the counter-drone technologies market, examining use cases and the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and swarm technology defense, and what challenges must be considered in pursuing effective strategies for brand building in this market.

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has gathered pace in recent years, with most states having access to some form of UAV platform. As new technologies such as AI and drone swarms mature, UAVs have become increasingly important in the fields of defense and security. To counter this emerging threat, investment in cutting-edge Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities is essential.

The commercialization of drones is a key driver in the C-UAS market, with technological advances lowering the costs of acquiring drones, thereby increasing access. This has led to wider commercial and governmental proliferation, which itself necessitates the development and procurement of C-UAS in a variety of defense, commercial, and law enforcement roles.

In an increasingly multi-polar world, investment in defensive C-UAS capabilities will only accelerate. Russia and China are actively pursuing advancements in military UAV technology. Throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides have deployed UAVs extensively, with Ukraine using drone swarms to destroy Russian Terminators (BMPTs). China has identified drones, particularly drone swarms, as a key feature of its defense modernization plans, as it aims to achieve parity with the US.

Given this focus on the development and advancement of drone technology, it is likely that going forward, the cultivation and procurement of robust C-UAS systems capable of countering a range of UAV threats (Groups 1-5) will be essential. Furthermore, the potential for the weaponization of commercially available small UAS (sUAS), such as the installation of grenades and mortar on recreational quadcopters as seen in Ukraine, will continue to drive capable C-UAS systems on all scales.

Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market. Analysis of the various counter-drone technologies solutions, programs and projects currently under development, as well as the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence on the future outlook of the counter-drone technologies in defense theme.

The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole counter-drone technologies in defense value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different counter-drone technologies related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the counter-drone technologies in defense theme. Understanding how spending on counter-drone technologies and related segments will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Use cases

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Hiring Trends

Value Chain

Detection & tracking

Interdiction

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense & security sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

Counter-Drone Technology Competitive Landscape



Aaronia

Accipter Radar

Advanced Protection Systems

Advanced Radar Technology

AerialX

AeroDefense

Almaz Scientific-Production Enterprise

ALS Less Lethal

Anduril Industries

AntiDrone

ARTsys360

Aurora Flight Sciences

Aveillant

Black Sage

BlueHalo

BSVT - New Technologies

CASIC

Centum

CerbAir

Chess Dynamics

Citadel Defense

Concern Avtomika

DAT CON

Defsys

Delft Dynamics

Department 13

D-Fend Solutions

Drone Defence

DroneShield

Droptec

Dynamite Global Strategies

EDGE Group

Epirus

Hanwha Defense

IEC Infrared

IMI Systems

K9 Electronics

KB Radar

KEAS

Kirintec

KRET

MARSS

METIS Aerospace

Microflown Avisa

Netline

Nexter Systems

Orbital ATK

Patria

Poly Technologies

Regulus

Rinicom

Robin Radar

Rohde & Schwarz

ROKETSAN

Rosoboronex-port

Sierra Nevada

Silent Sentinel

SkyLock

SkySafe

SkySec

Smart Shooter

SmartRounds

Spotter

Squarehead Technology

SteelRock Technologies

Teledyne FLIR

ThirdEye Systems

United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation

Vorpal

Wiebel Scientific

Anritsu

ApolloShield

Aselsan

Babcock

BAE Systems

Boeing

CACI

Chenega

CS Group

Elbit Systems

General Atomics

Hensoldt

IAI

Indra

Kongsberg

Kratos Defense

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Nammo

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

RADA Electronic Industries

Rafael

RTX Corp

Rheinmetall

Saab

Stanley Electric Thales

