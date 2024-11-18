(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, a total of 237 LNG projects are expected to start operations from 2024 to 2028. Of these, 154 represent regasification projects and 83 are liquefaction projects. Asia dominates globally with the highest number of LNG regasification projects (99) by 2028. China leads among the countries with 35 regasification projects expected to start operations by 2028. Among liquefaction projects, North America leads globally with the US accounting for 26 projects.

Count of liquefaction and regasification projects by major regions, development stage, type, and key countries globally during 2024 to 2028

Outlook for liquefaction and regasification capacity and total project cost during the outlook 2024-2028

Up-to-date major liquefaction and regasification projects that would be brought online by 2028 by key countries, development stage, capacity, and total project cost in major regions Details of major liquefaction and regasification projects expected to start operations over the period of 2024 2028

Assess the latest liquefaction and regasification projects stage, type, capacity, and total project cost by region and key countries

Obtain the most up-to-date data on project type and development stage for major LNG liquefaction and regasification projects globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry Keep abreast of the key global liquefaction and regasification projects data

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028



Key Highlights

Global LNG Projects Outlook by Type and Segment

Global LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Global LNG Projects Capacity Outlook by Type and Region

Global LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Region

Global LNG Projects Capacity Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Global LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Globally

02. Asia LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



Asia LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Asia LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Asia LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in Asia

03. North America LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



North America LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

North America LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

North America LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in North America

04. Europe LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



Europe LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Europe LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in Europe

05. Africa LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



Africa LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Africa LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Africa LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in Africa

06. Former Soviet Union LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



FSU LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

FSU LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

FSU LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in the FSU

07. Oceania LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



Oceania LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oceania LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Oceania LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in Oceania

08. South America LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



South America LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

South America LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

South America LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in South America

09. Middle East LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



Middle East LNG Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Middle East LNG Capacity and Projects Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Middle East LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG Projects in the Middle East

10. Other Regions LNG Projects Outlook to 2028



Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage Central America Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage

11. Appendix

