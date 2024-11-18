(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Acoramidis demonstrated the earliest known time to separation in cardiovascular outcomes in the ATTRibute-CM study (3 months), with statistically significant risk reduction of 36% on All-Cause Mortality (ACM) alone at Month 36 within the Open Label Extension

- The continued curve separation of the composite endpoint of ACM and recurrent cardiovascular-related hospitalizations (CVH) emphasizes the importance of early intervention resulting in early and sustained clinical benefits, with acoramidis demonstrating 46% (p<0.0001) and 48% (p<0.0001) reductions in the composite endpoint of ACM and recurrent CVH at Months 36 and 42, respectively

- The preliminary results from this ongoing OLE study were also simultaneously published in Circulation

- A New Drug Application for acoramidis for the treatment of ATTR-CM is currently under review with the FDA, with a PDUFA action date of November 29, 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, presented positive initial outcomes from the ATTRibute-CM open-label extension (OLE) study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions. ATTRibute-CM was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, an investigational, near-complete, orally-administered, small molecule stabilizer of TTR. The preliminary results from this ongoing OLE study were also simultaneously published in Circulation . The OLE study involves 330 participants who completed the 30-month ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 study.

“Results from the ATTRibute-CM OLE continue to showcase the potential of acoramidis, with ongoing data across the study suggesting that early intervention with this stabilizer leads to early separation from placebo, with sustained benefit for patients with ATTR-CM,” said Daniel Judge, M.D., professor of medicine and cardiology at the Medical University of South Carolina.“The prescribing community is eager to have another important treatment option given the remaining high unmet need for ATTR-CM patients.”

Key initial results from the OLE study, presented by Dr. Judge at AHA, show that continuous treatment with acoramidis led to:



A confirmed sustained improvement relative to placebo in time to first event (CVH or ACM) starting at Month 3 in ATTRibute-CM

A statistically significant reduction in ACM alone of 36% by Month 36 (p=0.009) and 34% by Month 42 (p=0.006), as assessed by the Stratified Cox proportional hazards model



A significant reduction of composite ACM and CVH by 46% at Month 36 (p<0.0001) and 48% at Month 42 (p<0.0001), as assessed by negative binomial regression, building upon the previously presented 42% reduction at Month 30 in ATTRibute-CM

Evidence of early benefit in patients who crossed over from placebo to acoramidis after Month 30 as compared to extrapolated placebo curve reinforces the early separation seen previously in ATTRibute-CM Acoramidis continues to be well tolerated, with no new clinically significant safety signals identified in this long-term evaluation

The OLE data build on previously reported results from ATTRibute-CM in which acoramidis demonstrated clinically important treatment effects on mortality, CVH, and quality of life, further supporting that greater transthyretin (TTR) stabilization can improve clinical outcomes for patients. This included a 50% reduction in the cumulative frequency of CVH relative to placebo at Month 30.

“We are pleased to share the initial results from the ongoing open-label extension study of ATTRibute-CM, which showcase the sustained benefits of acoramidis treatment for patients with ATTR-CM,” said Jonathan Fox, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of BridgeBio Cardiorenal.“Coupled with acoramidis' earliest time to separation of any known ATTR-CM treatment on clinical outcomes at 3 months, these analyses continue to support acoramidis as a meaningful first line option.”

In addition to the featured science oral presentation at AHA, BridgeBio also shared three moderated posters:



Costs and Healthcare Resource Utilization in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Exceeds That of Generalized Heart Failure

Evolving Baseline Risk in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A Systematic Literature Review of Clinical Trials Acoramidis Improved Survival in Patients with Transthyretin Cardiac Amyloidosis Regardless of Prior Cardiovascular Hospitalization



These findings reinforce the importance of an effective therapy that reduces CVH and improves survival in patients with ATTR-CM.

Based on the positive results from ATTRibute-CM, BridgeBio submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has been accepted with a PDUFA action date of November 29, 2024, and a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency, with a decision expected in 2025. BridgeBio has granted exclusive rights to Bayer to commercialize acoramidis for ATTR-CM in Europe.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015, and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

