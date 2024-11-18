Rick Lance Studio Offers Distinctive Gruff Voice Acting Services For Various Media Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CENTERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rick Lance Studio introduces Rick Lance, a skilled voice actor with a distinctive, rugged, Americana voice that has gained recognition across a range of industries. Known for his ""gruff"" vocal style, Lance offers a compelling choice for voiceover needs that require authenticity and a textured quality. With over three decades of experience in music, acting, and voice work, Lance has developed a signature voice that aligns with the ""Voice of Americana.""Rick Lance began his voiceover career in Nashville, initially working as a demo singer for songwriters and record labels. His transition to voice acting came unexpectedly when he was asked to narrate a TV commercial, which led him to realize his potential for storytelling. This, combined with his country music background, drove Lance to focus on voiceover work. Since then, Lance has honed his unique voice style, often compared to voices such as Sam Elliott's.Rick Lance's voice offers a blend of warmth and grit, making it a popular choice for clients in industries that align with Americana. His voice suits various applications, including commercials, documentaries, narrations, promos, and character voiceovers, all of which benefit from Lance's ability to deliver engaging and impactful performances. Lance's experience in multiple creative fields, such as commercial photography, acting, and music, has allowed him to master vocal nuances and deliver high-quality results across diverse projects.A Voice Aligned with Americana Culture and Industry NeedsRick Lance's voice is well-suited for projects reflecting American industrial and cultural values. As a result, Lance's voice is often requested for narrating the stories of industries that ""keep America moving."" Clients such as John Deere, Harley Davidson, Smith & Wesson, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Life Care Centers of America, Glowshift Automotive Gauges, Bayer-Monsanto, and Mohawk Industries have worked with Lance to capture themes of resilience and strength. Lance's voice is also the guiding narration for eleven consecutive seasons of the Outdoor Channel's Country Boys Outdoors.Expansive Voiceover Services to Meet a Range of NeedsRick Lance Studio provides a comprehensive selection of voiceover services to meet both broad and specialized needs. These services include commercial voiceovers, manly-man voiceovers , character voiceovers, and documentary narrations. Lance also offers voiceovers for promos, television, and movie work. His ability to adapt his voice for different media makes him a versatile choice for production companies, with services designed to engage audiences effectively.A Career Rooted in Music, Photography, and PerformanceLance's expertise in voice acting is supported by a background in music and visual media, with experience tracing back to his early years in the U.S. Navy. After completing his service, Lance pursued a career in commercial photography, providing services to advertising agencies, publishers, and corporate clients. In the 1990s, Lance launched a career in country music, releasing his debut album Dark Horses in 1999, achieving success in the independent country music scene. His experience in music enhanced his understanding of vocal dynamics, which allowed for a smooth transition into voice acting.A Niche in the Voiceover IndustryRick Lance has earned a reputation as the ""Voice of Americana,"" reflecting his ability to capture the essence of American industry and storytelling. His gruff vocal style conveys themes of honesty, strength, and heritage, appealing to clients who require these qualities. Lance's approach to understanding and meeting client needs has established him as a trusted voice within his niche.About Rick Lance StudioRick Lance Studio, located near Nashville, Tennessee, provides high-quality voiceover services with a focus on Americana themes. Known for his distinct voice, Rick Lance brings a wealth of experience in music, photography, and acting to his voiceover work. His services span commercials, narrations, character voices, and promos. The studio offers personalized voiceover solutions for clients across the U.S. and Europe.

