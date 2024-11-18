American Physical Therapy Association Announces 2025 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Physical Therapy Association is pleased to announce the newly elected 2025 Board of Directors and officers. This leadership body provides strategic direction for the organization and advocates on behalf of physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, students of physical therapy, and patients nationwide to advance the profession of physical therapy and improve the health of society.
"On behalf of the American Physical Therapy Association, it is my honor to welcome our new and reelected members and officers of the APTA Board of Directors, while also extending heartfelt gratitude to our departing leaders who have devoted years to advancing the physical therapy profession," said APTA CEO
Justin Moore, PT, DPT. "This Board and its officers bring diverse insights that are essential to helping APTA best support our members and the patients they serve. These individuals are exemplary leaders and dedicated champions for policies that benefit the physical therapy community. I look forward to seeing the meaningful work they will achieve during their service on the APTA Board."
APTA 2025 Board of Directors
The following individuals will serve as APTA's 2025 Board of Directors and will assume responsibilities of their respective positions on Jan. 1, 2025:
President: Kyle Covington, PT, DPT, PhD
Vice President: Skye Donovan, PT, PhD
Secretary: Kip Schick, PT, DPT, MBA
Treasurer: Zoher Kapasi, PT, MSPT, PhD, MBA, FAPTA
Speaker of the House: William (Bill) McGehee Jr., PT, PhD
Vice Speaker of the House: Robin L. Dole, PT, DPT, EdD
Director: Stefanie Bourassa, PT, DPT
Director: Colleen Chancler, PT, PhD, MHS.
Director: Carmen Cooper-Oguz, PT, DPT, MBA
Director: Jamie Dyson, PT, DPT
Director: Jeff Jankowski, PT, DPT, ATC
Director: Heather Jennings, PT, DPT
Director: Craig Johnson, PT, MBA
Director: Kelley Kubota, PT, MS
Director: Kim Nixon-Cave, PT, PhD, MS, FAPTA
Public Member: Patrick Esmonde, MSE
Current President Roger Herr, PT, MPA; Vice President Susan Appling, PT, DPT, PhD; Director Cindy Armstrong, PT, DPT; Director Dan Mills, PT, MPT; and Public Member Cris Massis, MBA, will roll off the APTA Board this December. "We are grateful to these outgoing leaders for their exceptional dedication and service to APTA and the profession. Their work leaves APTA stronger and well-positioned to continue building a community that is advancing the physical therapy profession," Moore said.
APTA elections are held annually during the
House of Delegates
to fill open positions on the
Board of Directors
and
Nominating Committee. Newly elected members of the Board assume office on Jan. 1 in the year following the
House of Delegates
session at which they were elected. A complete term for an elected Board member is defined as three years. In addition to elected Board members, who must be members of APTA, a public member is appointed annually by the Board for a one-year term.
The American Physical Therapy Association represents more than 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and physical therapy students nationwide. Visit apta to learn more.
SOURCE American Physical Therapy Association
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18112024003732001241ID1108898058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.