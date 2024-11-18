Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover For A Shopping Cart Handle (RSJ-178)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more sanitary way to grip and push a shopping cart handle," said an inventor, from Moreno Valley, Calif., "so I invented the SAFETY GRIP. My design provides a protective barrier against germs, and it could increase comfort and safety while shopping."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way to push a shopping cart. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly touch the handle on a shopping cart. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions, and it helps reduce the spread of germs. The invention features a simple and portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for consumers and shopping establishments.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSJ-178, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

