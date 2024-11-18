(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and insights into Turkiye's general insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Turkiye's general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Turkiye's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Turkiye. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights



Key insights and dynamics of Turkiye's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Turkiye's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Turkiye's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Turkiye's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Turkiye's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Turkiye's general insurers. Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope



It provides historical values for Turkiye's general insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period. It profiles the top general insurance companies in Turkiye and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Turkiye's general insurance segment.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Turkiye's general insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment. Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Reinsurance Appendix

Company Profiles



Turkiye Sigorta

Allianz Sigorta

Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi

AXA Sigorta

Aksigorta

HDI Sigorta

Quick Sigorta

Sompo Sigorta

Ray Sigorta

Bupa Acibadem Sigorta

Neova Katilim Sigorta

Eureko Sigorta

Mapfre Sigorta

Doga Sigorta

Bereket Sigorta

Unico Sigorta

Hepiyi Sigorta

Corpus Sigorta

Ankara Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi Zurich Sigorta

