Hyrdogen Transition Outlook And Trends, Q4 2024 Report - 12 Pants Have Been Announced Split Across 9 Different Countries, With Australia Announcing The Largest Project
Date
11/18/2024 11:01:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyrdogen Transition Outlook and Trends Q4 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quarter 4 analysis of global hydrogen outlook and trends. 12 new hydrogen plants have been announced in Q3-2024. Those announced projects are split across 9 different countries in Q3-2024, with Australia announcing the largest project.
In Q3 2024, announced capacity showed a decrease from the previous quarter. However, it still showed growth from the previous year.
Hydrogen project activity often tends to slow down towards the end of the year. This is due to a multitude of factors but the primary one being due to fiscal year-end budgeting and planning. 79% of hydrogen capacity announced is in the feasibility stage, with North America being the dominant region for overall capacity, whilst Europe leads in terms of share of post-feasibility projects.
Key Highlights
Nearly 175mtpa of capacity has been announced, with 79% in feasibility stage. While North America is the dominant region for overall capacity, Europe leads in terms of its share of post-feasibility stage projects. Where previously North America had dominated the rankings of the largest projects, recent announcements are reflecting increasing mega-project participation particularly from the MEA and APAC region.? Approximately 2mtpa of low-carbon hydrogen was announced during Q3 2024, representing a marginal decline in growth from the previous quarter where over 2.2mtpa was announced.
Scope
Breakdown of hydrogen capacity by stage of development, top capacities per country, top companies with hydrogen capacity, location and scale of largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects and key players, outlook of hydrogen deal trends, social media analysis of hydrogen and map of country implemented and upcoming hydrogen policies, strategies and roadmaps.
Reasons to Buy
Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies. Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector. Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects. Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international and national agenda.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Low Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook Deals & Contracts Metrics & Policy Support?
List of Tables
Major upcoming projects Mergers & Acquisitions Venture Finance Partnerships
List of Figures
Total Highlights Quarterly Highlights Active and Announced Capacity Regional breakdown of upcoming capacity Top 10 upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants map Capacity Scenarios to 2030 Countries with the highest cumulative upcoming capacity Companies' net capacity share Hydrogen deals trends M&A deal by type, Q3 2022-Q3 2024 Completed M&A deal value, Q3 2022-Q3 2024 Completed venture finance deal value, Q3 2022-Q3 2024 Funding by region index theme mention in company filings index Q2 2018 - Q2 2024 First time funded companies and total funded companies Number of social media posts for top 5 companies linked with hydrogen every Q3, 2019-2024 Total hydrogen posts on Twitter (X) by country, Q3 2024 Energy transition social media posts and growth, Q3 2024 National Hydrogen Strategies, Plans, and Roadmaps
Companies Featured
Green Hydrogen International Corp GreenGo Energy Group A/S CWP Global Intercontinental Energy Corp Mirning Green Energy Green hydrogen international corp Inpex Corp Adani Enterprises TotalEnergies SE GEP Global ACME Cleantech Solutions Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co New and Renewable Energy Authority Soveriegn fund of Egypt Suez Canal Economic Zone BP Plc British International Investment Norfund Fortescue Future Industries Jearrard Energy Resources Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Shell Plc Siemens AG Parex Resources Inc.
