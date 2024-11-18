(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyrdogen Transition Outlook and Trends Q4 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quarter 4 analysis of global hydrogen outlook and trends. 12 new hydrogen have been announced in Q3-2024. Those announced projects are split across 9 different countries in Q3-2024, with Australia announcing the largest project.

In Q3 2024, announced capacity showed a decrease from the previous quarter. However, it still showed growth from the previous year.

Hydrogen project activity often tends to slow down towards the end of the year. This is due to a multitude of factors but the primary one being due to fiscal year-end budgeting and planning. 79% of hydrogen capacity announced is in the feasibility stage, with North America being the dominant region for overall capacity, whilst Europe leads in terms of share of post-feasibility projects.

Key Highlights

Nearly 175mtpa of capacity has been announced, with 79% in feasibility stage. While North America is the dominant region for overall capacity, Europe leads in terms of its share of post-feasibility stage projects. Where previously North America had dominated the rankings of the largest projects, recent announcements are reflecting increasing mega-project participation particularly from the MEA and APAC region.? Approximately 2mtpa of low-carbon hydrogen was announced during Q3 2024, representing a marginal decline in growth from the previous quarter where over 2.2mtpa was announced.

Scope

Breakdown of hydrogen capacity by stage of development, top capacities per country, top companies with hydrogen capacity, location and scale of largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects and key players, outlook of hydrogen deal trends, social media analysis of hydrogen and map of country implemented and upcoming hydrogen policies, strategies and roadmaps.

Reasons to Buy



Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects. Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international and national agenda.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Low Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook

Deals & Contracts Metrics & Policy Support?

List of Tables



Major upcoming projects

Mergers & Acquisitions

Venture Finance Partnerships

List of Figures



Total Highlights

Quarterly Highlights

Active and Announced Capacity

Regional breakdown of upcoming capacity

Top 10 upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants map

Capacity Scenarios to 2030

Countries with the highest cumulative upcoming capacity

Companies' net capacity share

Hydrogen deals trends

M&A deal by type, Q3 2022-Q3 2024

Completed M&A deal value, Q3 2022-Q3 2024

Completed venture finance deal value, Q3 2022-Q3 2024

Funding by region index

theme mention in company filings index Q2 2018 - Q2 2024

First time funded companies and total funded companies

Number of social media posts for top 5 companies linked with hydrogen every Q3, 2019-2024

Total hydrogen posts on Twitter (X) by country, Q3 2024

Energy transition social media posts and growth, Q3 2024 National Hydrogen Strategies, Plans, and Roadmaps

Companies Featured



Green Hydrogen International Corp

GreenGo Energy Group A/S

CWP Global

Intercontinental Energy Corp

Mirning Green Energy

Green hydrogen international corp

Inpex Corp

Adani Enterprises

TotalEnergies SE

GEP Global

ACME Cleantech Solutions

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co

New and Renewable Energy Authority

Soveriegn fund of Egypt

Suez Canal Economic Zone

BP Plc

British International Investment

Norfund

Fortescue Future Industries

Jearrard Energy Resources

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Shell Plc

Siemens AG Parex Resources Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900