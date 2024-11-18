Plaque Psoriasis Research Report 2024: 7 Major Market And 61 Additional Country Market Analysis And Sales Forecasts 2020-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plaque Psoriasis: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst estimates that sales of drugs in the Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) were $11.5 billion in 2020 across the 7MM. The PsO market is expected to grow to $31.7 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The US market was the largest market in 2020 with drug sales of $9.7 billion, representing 84.3% of the PsO market. Across the 68 markets, sales in the Plaque Psoriasis market were $16.4 billion in 2020, growing to $46.1 billion in 2030. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 70.7% and 68.7% of 68-market sales in 2020 and 2030, respectively.

This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast (PBF) sales for plaque psoriasis, covered in the analyst's report "Plaque Psoriasis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update", published in May 2024. In addition to PBF sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 61 geographical markets (61M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the analyst's World Markets Healthcare and POLI Price Intelligence databases. For more information on the methodology and assumptions used in the analyst's forecast extrapolations, please refer to the Methodology and Assumptions tabs in the Excel model for this report.

Overview of PsO, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized PsO therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2020 to 2030.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the PsO therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for PsO treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PsO therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM PsO therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM PsO therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation.

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology.

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report.

2.3.1 Key opinion leaders

2.3.2 Payers

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Managing analyst

2.5.3 Epidemiologist

2.5.4 Reviewers

2.5.5 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

Leo Pharma

Arcutis

AbbVie

BMS

Janssen

Novartis

UCB

AstraZeneca

Amgen

Sun Pharma

Union Therapeutics

Sanofi

Can-Fite

Lilly

Takeda MoonLake Therapeutics

