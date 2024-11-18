The Future Of Work Strategic Intelligence Research 2024: Return-To-The-Office Mandates Are Expected In 2025, AI Is Currently The Hottest Enterprise Tech Trend - Explore These And Further Trends
Date
11/18/2024 11:01:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Future of Work" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the future of work, one of the most important themes impacting the world in which we live. It includes a comprehensive thematic framework for looking at the future of work. This framework comprises five categories: visualization, connectivity, automation, collaboration, and interpretation.
In 2024, the return to the office has accelerated. Many companies now demand that employees work from the office five days a week. While further return-to-the-office mandates are expected in 2025, many employees will continue to work remotely for at least part of the time. Collaboration tools like video-conferencing and instant messaging are cornerstones of the new hybrid work model. They will also be critical in preventing the emergence of a two-tier workforce, where remote workers are at a disadvantage compared to their office-based colleagues.
Key Highlights
According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), despite a decrease in unemployment compared to pre-pandemic levels, labor underutilization remains a major concern, with large employment deficits remaining. These are particularly pronounced in developing countries and among women. Talent shortage will likely drive technology investment and adoption, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). Automation will reshape offices and factories and change the nature of work. This will require training existing and new staff to ensure they have the necessary skills.
AI is currently the hottest enterprise tech trend, thanks to generative AI's emergence and growing ubiquity. Generative AI tools can generate responses to inquiries, draft prose, and glean patterns and themes from data. While AI has been around for a while, it is only recently, with the rise of generative AI, that governments worldwide have become more concerned about the impact of AI applications on societies. As generative AI becomes increasingly embedded in workplaces, corporations must ensure that their AI systems align with ethical and regulatory standards.
Reasons to Buy
The future of work will reshape both factories and offices, encouraging greater collaboration between humans and technology and empowering workers with new digital skills. In the background, technology is bringing about profound political, economic, and social change, especially visible in changing demographics and the issues it raises, the debate around greater automation, and how themes like artificial intelligence (AI) could change the way we work. This report helps you make sense of this vitally important theme, by providing you with a clear thematic framework. In addition, we identify those companies that are developing and adopting the most advanced technologies across the future of work framework. These companies are the most likely to emerge as winners in this theme.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players The analyst's Future of Work Framework Trends Market Size and Growth Forecasts Timeline Signals Companies Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
3D Systems (DDD) 8X8 ABB Adobe Aeye Alibaba Alphabet Alsera Alteryx Amazon Ambarella Anthropic Appian Apple AT&T Autodesk Automation Anywhere Baidu Blue Frog Robotics Bosch Cambricon China Broadcasting Network Cisco (Webex) Clarifai Cloud Software Group (TIBCO) Cloudera CogView Dassault Systemes DataRobot DJI Ehang Epic Games Ericsson Everysight FANUC Formlabs Fujitsu GE Additive GM (Cruise) Hitachi HP Huawei Hubsan HubSpot Hyundai (Boston Dynamics) IBM iFlytek Inflection AI Intel Kawasaki Magic Leap Markforged Megvii (Face++) Michelin (RoadBotics) Microsoft Midea (KUKA) Midjourney Monday CRM Neurala NICE Nokia Nvidia Omron OpenAI Oracle Parrot Perplexity.ai Pipedrive ProtoLabs Python Qlik Qualcomm Rakuten Mobile RealWear RingCentral Rokid Salesforce Samsung Electronics SAP Schneider Electric Seiko Epson ServiceNow Sony Spatial Stability.ai Teradyne Tesla ThirdEye Trimble UiPath UltiMaker UVify Varjo Verizon Xiaomi Xreal Yuneec Zendesk Zoho Zoom
