This report provides an overview of the future of work, one of the most important themes impacting the world in which we live. It includes a comprehensive thematic framework for looking at the future of work. This framework comprises five categories: visualization, connectivity, automation, collaboration, and interpretation.

In 2024, the return to the office has accelerated. Many companies now demand that employees work from the office five days a week. While further return-to-the-office mandates are expected in 2025, many employees will continue to work remotely for at least part of the time. Collaboration tools like video-conferencing and instant messaging are cornerstones of the new hybrid work model. They will also be critical in preventing the emergence of a two-tier workforce, where remote workers are at a disadvantage compared to their office-based colleagues.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), despite a decrease in unemployment compared to pre-pandemic levels, labor underutilization remains a major concern, with large employment deficits remaining. These are particularly pronounced in developing countries and among women. Talent shortage will likely drive technology investment and adoption, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). Automation will reshape offices and factories and change the nature of work. This will require training existing and new staff to ensure they have the necessary skills.

AI is currently the hottest enterprise tech trend, thanks to generative AI's emergence and growing ubiquity. Generative AI tools can generate responses to inquiries, draft prose, and glean patterns and themes from data. While AI has been around for a while, it is only recently, with the rise of generative AI, that governments worldwide have become more concerned about the impact of AI applications on societies. As generative AI becomes increasingly embedded in workplaces, corporations must ensure that their AI systems align with ethical and regulatory standards.

The future of work will reshape both factories and offices, encouraging greater collaboration between humans and technology and empowering workers with new digital skills. In the background, technology is bringing about profound political, economic, and social change, especially visible in changing demographics and the issues it raises, the debate around greater automation, and how themes like artificial intelligence (AI) could change the way we work. This report helps you make sense of this vitally important theme, by providing you with a clear thematic framework. In addition, we identify those companies that are developing and adopting the most advanced technologies across the future of work framework. These companies are the most likely to emerge as winners in this theme.

