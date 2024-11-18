UK, Ireland's Energy-Efficient Thermahood Brings To U.S. New Solution To Age-Old Challenge: Cost-Effective Temp Control

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After 'heating up' the energy-efficient consumer across the UK and Ireland, Thermahood , a first of its kind solution that maintains room temperatures by covering overlooked gaps and blocking drafts around recessed ceiling lights, is coming to Walmart, and other U.S. retailers by 2025.

“More than a decade ago, my partner and I noticed that our baby's room was very cold and had drafts coming from the recessed lights,” said Thermahood Founder and Director, Vincent Boden.

The solution? Boden drew upon his expertise in mechanical engineering and construction to develop a flame-retardant, self-extinguishing hood that safely and completely capped off the air-leakage and blocked drafts. He placed them on the back side of the recessed lights (in the attic), and it exceeded all expectations.

“The baby's room stayed warm all winter, cool in the summer, our energy bill decreased significantly, and Thermahood was born,” added Boden.

An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests.

The seemingly simple innovation provides an equally simple installation process that meets building regulations. Thermahood will soon be available to American consumers looking for DIY, cost-cutting ways to enjoy comfortable temperatures at home; a 10-pack costs approximately $100.

“High hats and recessed lighting add a great deal to our homes including ambience and character but they can also reduce the effectiveness of an attic's insulation by up to 30%,” said Boden.“By reinforcing where they are vulnerable, we are proud to help consumers save a significant amount of money while improving comfort in their home.”

To learn more information about Thermahood, visit

More About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than 20 years of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients.

For more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future.

Jennifer Weinstein

InHealth Media

+1 561-544-0719

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.