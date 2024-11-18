MP Govt Transfers 10 IPS Officers

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh transferred 10 Indian Service (IPS) officers on Monday.

Additional Police Commissioner, Bhopal, Meenakshi Sharma (1995 batch IPS) has been appointed as Additional Police Commissioner of Community Policing and RTI department of police headquarters.

2004 batch IPS officer Irshad Wali, who was posted as Inspector General (IG) of Narmadapuram division. has been appointed as IG at Police Headquarters Bhopal.

Mithlesh Kumar Shukla, a 2006 batch IPS, IG Gwalior Range, will be the new IG of the Narmadapuram division.

Tushar Kant Vidyarthi (2009 batch IPS), who was serving as Additional IG Jabalpur district, has been appointed as Additional IG PHQ Bhopal. He was replaced by Atul Singh (2009 batch IPS).

The government has also transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chhindwara, Shahdol and Singrauli.

Ajay Pandey (2012 batch IPS) will be the new SP of Chhindwara, while Ramji Shrivastava (2013 batch IPS) and Manish Khatri (2016 batch IPS) have been appointed SP for Shahdol and Singrauli districts respectively.

These transfer orders came days after the MP government made a major reshuffle of IAS officers and more than 40 senior bureaucrats were transferred recently.

The opposition Congress has raised apprehension over back-to-back transfer of the officials, accusing the Chief Minister of creating an "administrative anarchy" in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari alleged that there could be no other plausible reason for the frequent shifting of officers but for money.

“During 10 months, 282 IAS officers have been transferred, which constitutes 74 per cent of the total strength of IAS officers in MP,” said Patwari.

He also raised questions over the transfer list of IAS/IPS officers often coming late at night.

“Middlemen are making good profit in transfer business who are taking advantage of the administrative immaturity of the Chief Minister. There is an atmosphere of chaos at the administrative level in the state,” he alleged.