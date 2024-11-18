(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ethiciti is transforming the ethics and compliance training and is pleased to announce the launch of its new Global Respect in the Workplace training initiative. This program enhances Ethiciti's existing Workplace Harassment Series and is now available to help organizations foster a respectful and inclusive work environment across the globe.

The Global Respect in the Workplace program empowers employees by highlighting the importance of respect in a diverse environment and offering effective strategies for fostering trust and collaboration among colleagues. Available in up to 100 languages, it ensures that individuals from various backgrounds can engage with its valuable content. Participants will gain the ability to identify and address harassment, equipping them with skills necessary to create a safe and welcoming atmosphere. Additionally, it emphasizes actionable methods to promote inclusivity and respect, fostering a culture where every team member feels valued and supported.

"We believe that building respect in the workplace globally is essential for creating safe and inclusive environments," stated Elizabeth Tomaszewicz, Founder and CEO of Ethiciti. "One of the greatest challenges companies face is navigating cross-cultural differences. We were fortunate to have Lori Tansey Martens' involvement with the program, bringing her extensive international and cross-cultural expertise in business ethics to ensure its suitability for a global audience while leveraging our cutting-edge technology."

Lori Tansey Martens, Founder and President of the International Business Ethics Institute, remarked, "We were pleased to have the opportunity to review the course and ensure its resonance and relevance across diverse cultures. Too often, online training programs take a distinctly US-centric perspective which can alienate global employees."

Alongside her valuable contributions to the course, Lori will serve as a featured expert in an upcoming webinar titled "Bridging Cultures: Tools to Build Respect and Collaboration in a Global Workforce," scheduled for January. This webinar will further explore the themes of the training program and provide valuable insights into building a respectful workplace across diverse cultures.

Ethiciti is dedicated to developing interactive learning experiences using advanced technologies, such as video-based content, AI-driven analytics, and engaging multimedia elements. The Global Respect in the Workplace initiative exemplifies this commitment to accuracy, relevance, and practical application, providing organizations with the tools needed to effectively address and prevent workplace issues on an international scale.

About Ethiciti

Ethiciti is a leading online training company dedicated to providing innovative solutions in ethics and compliance education. With a diverse catalog of over 500 courses covering critical topics such as Ethics and Compliance, Employment Law, Diversity and Inclusion, and Cybersecurity, Ethiciti leverages advanced technologies to create engaging and interactive learning experiences. Our courseware features cutting-edge tools including avatars, motion graphics, and AI-powered systems like ChatGPT, ensuring personalized insights and analytics for every learner.

Designed in collaboration with legal subject matter experts, Ethiciti's training programs focus on accuracy, relevance, and real-world applicability. Our modern interface and learner-centric design are grounded in neuroscience research, fostering information retention and skill development. By partnering with Ethiciti, organizations enhance workplace culture, mitigate compliance risks, and achieve regulatory standards, paving the way for long-term success and employee growth. For more information, visit .

