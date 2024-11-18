ISG Research Ranks Salary.Com As Leader In Total Compensation Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rated Exemplary for“Best in Meeting Overall Product and Customer Experience Requirements,” Salary.com Also Tops Validation Category Above Oracle and ADP

WALTHAM, Mass. , Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , a leading provider of compensation data and software, today announced that it has been ranked by ISG Research, the research unit of Information Services Group (ISG) , as one of the top three leaders in Total Compensation Management.

ISG cites that as digital transformation accelerates, enterprises are utilizing advanced software and artificial intelligence-driven tools to streamline compensation processes, enhance wage equity, and personalize employee rewards. Defining total compensation management as the processes and strategies encompassing all financial and non-financial rewards given to employees, integrating both compensation management and compensation planning to create a holistic view of employee remuneration. Reporting their findings in the ISG Buyers GuideTM for Total Compensation, ISG evaluated products based on their ability to deliver against the capabilities as defined and how they support general best practices for total compensation processes at large enterprises.

Of the three leading providers cited, received the top ranking for providing the best customer experience and total cost of ownership, total benefit of ownership, and return on investment. also earned the top spot for the validation category of ISG's research, which assesses the provider's ability and commitment to deliver a comprehensive and productive experience. The viability of from a financial growth, management, and customer growth perspective were also evaluated, as well as the use of customer feedback.







Kent Plunkett, CEO of said,“We're honored to be recognized by ISG as a leader in total compensation management, especially as a peer with respected enterprise providers Oracle and ADP. total compensation management suite features intuitive compensation software, compensation planning software, job description management, pay equity analytics and expert services that deliver unparalleled insights supporting our customers in making confident decisions about pay.”

will host a webinar on Thursday, November 21 at 1 p.m. ET titled“Navigating the Future of Compensation Technology: Insights, Market Trends, and Provider Performance .” Among the topics being discussed include current market dynamics, the shift towards a skills-based economy and the digital transformation of compensation. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of ISG's research. Additional details and registration can be accessed here .

has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 20 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use solutions to hire and keep talent and compete in a changing world.

provides over 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company's main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and helps get it right. Please visit .

