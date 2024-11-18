Torrey Harding Brings Unique Entrepreneurial Flair To The Gents Place In Midland-Odessa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Gents Place Odessa - Luxury Barber & Business Club

Torrey Harding brings a new era of men's grooming and community connection to Midland/Odessa with The Gents Place Barber & Business Club.

ODESSA, TX, USA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gents Place is pleased to announce that Torrey Harding, alongside her husband Roy, is bringing a new level of men's grooming and community engagement to the Midland/Odessa region with the November opening of The Gents Place Barber & Business Club concept in Odessa at Parks Legado shopping center.Torrey Harding's journey into entrepreneurship began unexpectedly in 2018 when she and Roy launched Rogue Field Service, a 24/7 mobile mechanic company, after a challenging start that saw them living in a camper and drawing from their savings to support their dream. Today, their company thrives, a testament to their resilience and innovative spirit.However, Torrey's path took an exciting turn towards The Gents Place. With years of experience as a hairstylist and a working mom, Torrey's drive to uplift those around her-both clients and stylists-aligned perfectly with The Gents Place's mission. "Improving and uplifting people is not just a service, it's a calling," Torrey explains, reflecting on her dual role as a stylist and now a franchise owner.Torrey's belief in self-improvement extends beyond business. Her personal journey of losing and maintaining an 80-pound weight loss through Crossfit and a healthier lifestyle is a powerful example of her dedication to self-betterment and accountability-a quality she eagerly brings to her new role.The Hardings' belief in the value of hands-on skills and problem-solving in a digital age also informs their business philosophy. They are committed to providing a space not only for excellent grooming but also for personal growth and community connection.Their children, Brazos and Lola, embody the family's entrepreneurial spirit and love for the outdoors, with Brazos already showing early business acumen and Lola exploring her artistic and playful nature."The Gents Place is more than just a place to get a haircut. It's a community hub where men can relax, engage, and emerge at their best," says Torrey, excited about the opportunities to enrich the lives of men in the Permian Basin.About The Gents Place:Founded in 2008, The Gents Place is a luxury barber and business club establishment that emphasizes the importance of high-quality men's grooming services, community, and personal growth. To learn more, visit The Gents Place website at . For franchise opportunities, visit .

Welcome to The Gents Place Odessa, a Luxury Barber & Business Club

