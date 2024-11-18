Firebird Book Award-Winning Children's Book Releasing In Time For The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After years of professional writing, private equity attorney Jeff Dorrill decided it was time to write something different than his usual scholarly text. His forthcoming illustrated children's book, "Brunt and Eggbert " (Blue Balloon ; November 26th, 2024), follows an unlikely friendship and chosen family. Brunt, the kind and intelligent but scary-looking monster, and Eggbert, an orphaned boy with a unique set of talents, couldn't be more different in appearance. But both long for family and find it in one another.

Jeff sought to pen an entertaining and emotional children's book about the magic of chosen family. Inspired by the many caregivers who played a role in his own rearing, Jeff dreamt up "Brunt and Eggbert" and brought the story to life.

In a tale of equal parts adventure, humor, and heart, "Brunt and Eggbert" is an action-packed and heartwarming tale that is sure to find its place beside the many beloved classics of our childhood memories.

A FIREBIRD BOOK AWARD Winner for "Children's Picture Book 4-8"

Award Finalist for American Book Fest 2024

"A heartwarming children's book that beautifully highlights the diversity of family structures and the power of love."

-Literary Titan

"'Brunt and Eggbert' is a heartwarming story about home and family, sure to become a family favorite."

-The Children's Book Review

About the Author:

Jeff currently resides in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Melisa, children Tenley and Hunter, and his grandchild, Vivian. He is working on his third master's degree at the University of Southern California in criminal justice, and despite the time dedicated to practicing law, studying, and writing, Jeff doesn't spend his life behind a desk. He has won multiple national championships in triathlons, including three-time Ultra-Distance Triathlon National Champion in his age group.

Kayla Mancuso

Ballast Books

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.