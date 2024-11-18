Madras HC Plans Inter-Departmental Monitoring Committee To Combat Drug Use In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Madras High Court is considering the formation of an inter-departmental monitoring committee to ensure a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

A division bench comprising Justices D. Krishnakumar and P.B. Balaji suggested that a senior officer, holding the rank of a secretary, be appointed as the chairperson of the committee.

The court noted significant efforts by the Tamil Nadu in addressing drug-related crimes.

In 2023, 1,727 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of 2,262 suspects and the seizure of, 7,236 kg of ganja, 45 ml of ganja oil, 2 kg of hashish oil, 40,464 ganja chocolates, and 93.610 kg of other drugs.

By September 2024, 675 additional NDPS Act cases had been filed, resulting in 902 arrests and the seizure of 2,720 kg of ganja; 3,458 ganja chocolates; and 7.319 kg of other drugs.

Additionally, 368 vehicles used for drug transportation were seized between January 2023 and September 2024.

The division bench requested the names of officers from both the central and state governments who could serve on the committee.

Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan, representing the central government, and Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran, representing the state government, assured the court that the list of officers would be submitted in a sealed cover by November 21.

The proposed monitoring committee would oversee the performance of the Enforcement Bureau-Crime Investigation Department (EB-CID) and make recommendations to the state government to curb the sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The court also directed the Directors of School Education and Collegiate Education to issue circulars instructing all schools and colleges to: display notice boards highlighting the consequences of using and selling drugs such as ganja, opiates, cannabis, cocaine, opium, morphine, and heroin.

The court directed that the notice bird must also Include details about the punishments under the NDPS Act, 1985, and prominently mention the state's toll-free helpline number, 10581.

The court wanted the authorities of educational institutions to install complaint boxes on their campuses to report drug-related issues.

The court urged educational authorities, legal aid services, Scouts, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to organise regular awareness programs about the dangers of drug use.

It also directed for periodic inspections by educational authorities and police in and around schools and colleges.

A crackdown on the sale of prohibited substances within 100 meters of educational institutions by police and local authorities.

The division bench emphasised the need for stringent and collaborative efforts to tackle the growing drug menace and ensure a safe environment for students across Tamil Nadu.