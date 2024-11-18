عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Carrier For Reusable Shopping Bags (RKH-549)


11/18/2024 10:31:18 AM

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a portable carrier for reusable shopping bags," said an inventor, from Sunnyside, Wash., "so I invented the JMB RECYCLE BOX. My design keeps bags neat, organized, and easily accessible for shopping."

The invention provides a convenient way to store and carry reusable shopping bags. In doing so, it ensures bags are readily available when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases organization. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-549, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

