Figo Pet Insurance Unveils Counter Surf Insurance For Thanksgiving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

100 pet parents to receive a free replacement turkey due to sneaky pets

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Figo Pet Insurance LLC , a pet insurance provider serving pet parents across the United States, underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company, is offering "Counter Surf Insurance" ahead of Thanksgiving, because your perfectly roasted turkey shouldn't become your pet's latest victim.

The Recipe for a Perfect Pet-Friendly Thanksgiving

Continue ReadingView PDF

Figo's research shows the overwhelming majority of pet parents have caught their four-legged companions stealing human food when no one was looking1, leading to our "Pets Eat Weird Stuff" campaign. For the first time ever, Figo's not just protecting pets – we're protecting your holiday feast too. 100 lucky pet parents will score a $50 gift card to replace whatever masterpiece your dog or cat turns into their personal buffet.

Pet parents can enter by commenting " FEAST" on our Instagram post .

"Pets can be unpredictable and while Figo's always been there to protect your pets, our 'Counter Surf Insurance' is taking things to the next level – protecting pet parents from their four-legged food bandits," said Bridgett Colling, Marketing Director at Figo Pet Insurance. "Humor aside, we're raising awareness around the importance of pet insurance to help protect your pet during the holiday season."

With just over 3 percent of pets insured in the U.S. and Canada2, many counter surfing pets don't have pet insurance to help cover the expense of a surprise emergency vet visit, which can cost upwards of $10,0003. Figo is encouraging pet parents not to wait until they need insurance to get their pet a policy, because your pet's taste for trouble shouldn't cost you a fortune and cause stress, especially around the holidays.

Beyond pet insurance, there are many ways to safely celebrate the holidays with your pets. Knowing 77 percent of pet parents admit to researching what they're feeding their pets and one-third of Gen-Z is chefing it up with homemade meals and treats4, learning exactly what foods will send your pet to the emergency vet is your best defense.

"We all want to spoil our pets – especially on holidays – but the food needs to be safe for animal consumption," said Nell Ostermeier, DVM and veterinary advisor at Figo Pet Insurance. "Set aside plain turkey without bones or skin, unsweetened sweet potatoes, and unsalted green beans to create a yummy, nutritional, and safe Thanksgiving snack for your pet."

If you're looking for more resources on making Thanksgiving pet-friendly, Figo has you and your pet covered (again):



Pet-friendly Thanksgiving Foods & Tips to Ensure a Safe and Comfy Pet

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Pet Meal

Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

Warm Drink Recipes for your Pet Pumpkin Ginger Pup-tail Recipe



Learn more about Figo's coverage and cost-cutting perks like our multi-pet discount, visit .

For full Terms & Conditions, visit FigoPetInsurance/figo-holiday-heist-sweepstakes-official-rules.

About Figo Pet Insurance:



Founded by pet parents unable to find a pet insurance option that fit our diverse lifestyles, Figo was born. Designed around real people and real scenarios, we take insurance out of its complex world and into the homes of everyday pet parents. With fewer barriers, and added benefits that go beyond insurance, Figo fits into your lives, not the other way around. United States Insurance products are underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. To learn more about Figo Pet Insurance in the United States, visit FigoPetInsurance . Figo Pet Insurance is also available in Germany, Belgium, and The Netherlands. Learn more here: .

Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions visit . Products, schedules, and rates may vary and are subject to change.

Insurance products are underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581) and produced by Figo Pet Insurance, LLC, (NPN: 16841904), California license is 0K02763.

© Copyright 2024, Figo Pet Insurance, LLC. FIGO Logo, © Copyright 2024, FIGO. All Rights Reserved

1 2024 Pet Parent Survey | Figo Pet Insurance

2

Download Report Highlights - NAPHIA State of the Industry Report

3

Emergency Vet Visit Costs and Financing Options - CareCredit

4 2024 Pet Parent Survey | Figo Pet Insurance

SOURCE Figo Pet Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED