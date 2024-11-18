Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Protective Workwear (RKH-664)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the lab for over 30 years. I thought there should be a garment to protect your face, neck and shirt against messy particles while working," said an inventor, from Wilson, N.C., "so I invented the FACEPROTECT SMOCK. My design would enhance cleanliness, comfort, and peace of mind."

The invention provides an improved article of workwear/clothing for various members of the force. In doing so, it ensures that a mask/barrier is readily available when needed. As a result, it helps protect the wearer against messy debris. It also increases safety and cleanliness. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force such as dental lab technicians, food workers, and beauty industry workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-664, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

