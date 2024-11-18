Blackline Recognized As Most Innovative Fintech Solution By The 2024 Tech Ascension Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready for the Office of the CFO, has been recognized as the Most Innovative FinTech Solution by the 2024 Tech Ascension Awards . This prestigious award celebrates BlackLine's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower Finance and Accounting teams worldwide to achieve accurate, efficient, and intelligent operations.

The 2024 Tech Ascension Awards evaluated companies based on their ability to solve critical business challenges, offer unique, user-centric solutions, and drive exceptional results.

Continued Commitment to Digital Finance Transformation

“Our mission has always been to inspire, power, and guide digital finance transformation,” said Therese Tucker, founder & co-CEO of BlackLine.“Being recognized as the Most Innovative FinTech Solution underscores our dedication to creating solutions that address the evolving needs of the Office of the CFO. We're proud of this recognition and remain focused on pioneering advancements that empower finance & accounting leaders worldwide.”

Celebrating Innovation and Customer-Centric Solutions

BlackLine's approach to innovation is deeply in customer-centric innovation, delivering best-in-class finance and accounting solutions that optimize mission-critical processes for the Office of the CFO. For instance, in early 2024, BlackLine introduced Journals Risk Analyser , which uses generative AI to detect and address anomalies in journal entries, enabling Finance and Accounting leaders to adhere compliance while making audits more efficient and less burdensome.

“BlackLine's recognition as the Most Innovative FinTech Solution reaffirms the impact of our strategic investments in product development,” added Jeremy Ung, BlackLine CTO.“We are committed to leading digital finance transformation, offering flexible, scalable solutions that enable CFOs to adapt swiftly to the dynamic business landscape.”

"Fintech is at a pivotal moment, with AI and digital transformation redefining how we interact with financial services," said David Campbell, CEO of Tech Ascension Awards. "This year's award winners exemplify the power of innovation to address complex challenges. By pushing the boundaries of technology, these companies are setting new standards and driving the entire industry forward, making financial transactions more secure, efficient and accessible for everyone."

BeyondTheBlack 2024: Showcasing BlackLine's Vision

With BlackLine's annual North American user conference, BeyondTheBlack , taking place in Orlando, FL, this week, this recognition reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering solutions that are unified, comprehensive, flexible, and scalable to meet the evolving and expanding needs of the modern CFO-a vision that will be highlighted throughout the event.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine's comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com .

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the best innovations in financial technology, evaluating applicants on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors awarded this year have showcased solutions that tackle industry challenges and drive invaluable outcomes for their customers.

For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit .

