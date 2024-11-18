10 Year 8 Major Market Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Forecasts 2023-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bladder Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bladder cancer (International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision [ICD-10] codes C67 [0-9]) is a type of cancer that begins in the urinary bladder, most often in the urothelial cells lining the inside of urinary bladder. Urothelial carcinomas make up more than 90% of all bladder cancers (American Cancer Society, 2024c).

Globally, bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer type. Diagnosis of the disease is both challenging and expensive since diagnosis relies mainly on cystoscopy, which is an invasive procedure (International Agency for Research on Cancer, 2024a). Although most bladder cancers are diagnosed at an early stage when they are highly treatable, the relapse and recurrence rates are quite high. The most common symptoms include hematuria, dysuria, frequent urination, back pain, and pelvic pain (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2023; Mayo Clinic, 2024).

Bladder cancer is broadly categorized into non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). MIBC is further classified into locally advanced and metastatic bladder cancer (Cancer Research UK, 2022, 2023a). NMIBC has been categorized into risk groups by the European Association of Urology (EAU) 2021 as low, intermediate, high, and very high risk (Gontero et al., 2024). Genetic mutations in the FGFR 2, FGFR 3, and HER 2 genes are associated with an increased risk of developing bladder cancer. Based on these genetic mutations, physicians determine patient treatment and prognosis (Hayashi et al., 2020).

In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer are expected to increase from 279,419 cases in 2023 to 341,879 cases in 2033, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.24%. In 2033, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer in the 8MM, with 98,184 diagnosed incident cases, whereas France will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases with 18,425 cases.

In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer are expected to increase from 987,497 cases in 2023 to 1, 202,635 cases in 2033, at an AGR of 2.18%. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed incident cases and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases to a certain extent with the moderately rising trend in the incidence rates in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets.

Scope



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical epidemiological trends for bladder cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer. The diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer are segmented by age (18 years and older) and sex.

The diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer are further segmented by stage at diagnosis using the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Tumor, Node, Metastasis (TNM) staging (Stage 0a, 0is, I, II, IIIA, IIIB, IVA, and IVB), and by tumor "T" stage at diagnosis (stage Ta, Tis, T1, T2a, T2b, T3a, T3b, T4a, and T4b). They are also segmented by broad classification into NMIBC, MIBC, locally advanced, and metastatic, and by mutations and biomarkers (PD-L1 positive, FGFR 2 mutations, FGFR 3 mutations, HER2 mutations, circulating DNA [ctDNA] positive in MIBC, patients with high tumor mutational burden of more than 10 mutations per megabase, and homologous recombination [HR] deficient).

Additionally, the diagnosed incident cases of stage Ta bladder cancer are segmented by grade (low-grade and high-grade), and the diagnosed incident cases of NMIBC are segmented by risk group (low, intermediate, high, and very high). The five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer are segmented by stage (Ta, Tis, T1, T2, T3, T4, and all stages), broad classification (NMIBC, MIBC, locally advanced, and metastatic), relapse or recurrence (NMIBC to MIBC, NMIBC to distant metastasis or T4 MIBC, T2 MIBC to locally advanced or T3, and T2 and T3 MIBC to distant metastasis or T4 MIBC), and by treatment (NMIBC cases with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin [BCG] failure including refractory, intolerant, unresponsive, and relapsing; metastatic bladder cancer cases that are cisplatin ineligible; and MIBC cases that are cisplatin ineligible).

This epidemiology forecast for bladder cancer is supported by data obtained from country-specific oncology databases, peer-reviewed articles, and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer across these markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Bladder Cancer: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities.

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology.

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer - 8MM

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases by stage at diagnosis using the AJCC TNM staging.

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases by tumor "T" stage at diagnosis.

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of stage Ta bladder cancer by grade

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by broad classification

2.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of NMIBC by risk group

2.4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer by mutations and biomarkers.

2.4.10 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer.

2.4.11 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by tumor stage.

2.4.12 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by relapse or recurrence.

2.4.13 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by treatment.

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for bladder cancer (2023-33)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer.

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer

2.5.4 Diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer by stage at diagnosis using the AJCC TNM staging.

2.5.5 Diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer by tumor "T" stage at diagnosis.

2.5.6 Diagnosed incident cases of stage Ta bladder cancer by grade.

2.5.7 Diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer by broad classification.

2.5.8 Diagnosed incident cases of NMIBC by risk group.

2.5.9 Diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer by mutations and biomarkers.

2.5.10 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer

2.5.11 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by tumor stage

2.5.12 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by broad classification

2.5.13 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by relapse or recurrence

2.5.14 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer by treatment

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact.

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

