Sweden Defense Industry Report 2024-2029: Regional Security, NATO, And Modernization Efforts Driving Expenditure - Key Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape
Date
11/18/2024 10:31:12 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Defense market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst forecasts a positive CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2029. In 2024, Sweden spent 2.2% of its GDP on defense, up from 1.5% in 2023.
The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
To secure its territory and protect its sovereignty, while demonstrating its commitment to defense spending for future ascension into NATO, Sweden is increasing its annual defense budget allocation. In 2024, the defense budget reached $14.1 billion, equating to a yearly increase of 43.3%, which is a clear demonstration of Sweden's fiscal response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Now that Sweden has joined NATO, the country will exceed the organization's target of spending 2.0% of GDP on defense for the foreseeable future.
Key Highlights
Regional security, NATO, and modernization efforts are key factors driving defense expenditure Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Saab JAS 39E Gripen, BvS10 CATV Program, Military Utility Vehicles
Scope
Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights. Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment. Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals. Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country. Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector. Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same. Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment. Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.
Reasons to Buy
Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Sweden defense market over the next five years Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Sweden market and identify the opportunities offered. Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others Identify the major threats that are driving the Sweden defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Sweden government Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Defense Budget Assessment Budgeting Process Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast Drivers Of Defense Expenditure Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation Key Market Trends and Insights Military Doctrine And Security Environment Military Doctrine And Strategy Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics Political, Social and Economic Scenario Market Entry Strategy And Regulations Defense Procurement Bodies Funding Opportunities Trade Associations and Defense Clusters Types of Contracts and Opportunities Types of European Procurement Procedure Procurement Policy and Market Regulations Market Entry Routes Key Challenges Major Deals and M&A
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Assa Abloy AB SSAB AB Saab AB Eltel AB Addnode Group AB Semcon AB Swedish Space Corp MilDef Group AB Enea AB Micro Systemation AB CTT Systems AB Ovzon AB AAC Clyde Space AB GomSpace Group AB Diadrom Holding AB Aimpoint AB Airolit AB AKERS KRUTBRUK PROTECTION AKTIEBOLAG Aqeri International AB BAE Systems AB BAE Systems Hagglunds AB Bofors AB Carmenta AB CNS Systems Communication Research Labs Sweden AB Danaher Motion Saro AB Exensor Technology AB FMT Sweden AB Greenbyte AB GreenStar Marine International AB Heart Aerospace Kebni AB Ministry of Defence (Sweden) Multicom Security AB Norma Precision AB Recotech AB SAAB AB - Aeronautics Saab Aerotech Saab Dynamics AB Saab Microwave Systems Saab Surveillance Systems AB Safegate International AB Sally R AB SCANDINAVIAN MANUFACTURING SCAMA AB Sjoland & Thyselius Aerodynamic Research Centre AB Sony Mobile Communications AB. Stromsholmen AB Swedecopter AB Swedish Air Force Swedish Army Ullman Dynamics AB Volito Aviation AB
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN18112024004107003653ID1108897971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.