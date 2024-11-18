Appspace Debuts Microsoft Copilot Integration To Deliver An AI-Powered, Smarter Workplace Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integration of Appspace and Microsoft Copilot is a workplace game changer, delivering a consumer-grade experience within familiar Microsoft tools.

Tampa, FL, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, a unified workplace experience platform, today announced its expanded integration with Microsoft Copilot. By leveraging AI, this integration streamlines return-to-office, enabling effortless room booking, enhanced search, personalized content creation, and more - all within the Microsoft tools organizations already use.

Appspace has a proven track record of delivering connected, consumer-like workplace experiences. The latest integration builds upon successful past collaborations with Microsoft, which include the Appspace digital signage integration within Microsoft Teams Rooms and Appspace for Microsoft , specifically built to deliver a single workplace experience within Microsoft tools.

“AI will revolutionize the workplace, and our integration with Microsoft Copilot is at the forefront of this transformation,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace.“By expanding our collaboration with Microsoft, we deliver an AI-powered solution that brings the future of the workplace to life in engaging, productive, and employee-friendly ways.”

Appspace unveiled the expanded Copilot integration at Microsoft Ignite, showcasing innovative visitor management functionality and workflows available through the Copilot integration.

The innovative, user-friendly visitor management functionality enables the following:



Effortless Scheduling and Reservations : With a single prompt, Copilot can arrange meetings, send invites, and secure a conference room, all in one seamless workflow.

Tailored Welcome Experiences : Upon arrival, visitors receive personalized welcome messages and directions, enhancing the professional feel of each visit. Proactive Safety Features : The system automatically cross-checks visitor information with security lists and sends alerts when necessary, ensuring companies maintain a secure environment for team members and visitors.

Appspace deeply integrates with Microsoft apps like Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint, enabling teams to manage visitors, book spaces, and communicate seamlessly. As visitor management systems are poised to exceed $4 billion by 2032, this latest integration positions Appspace as a leading solution for organizations looking to elevate their workplace experience further.

Appspace is the first workplace experience platform to connect people, places, and spaces through digital signage, space reservation, a modern intranet, and more. Now, organizations can replace disjointed tools and unite their digital and physical workplaces with a single platform that makes work an experience everyone loves. That's why more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at .





